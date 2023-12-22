Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

14 properties total found
Studio apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Floor 3
€122,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Floor 1
Studio apartment for sale in Herceg Novi. Herceg Novi, Bijela, all infrastructure within wa…
€76,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Floor 3
€85,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
€140,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
€70,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Sutorina, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Sutorina, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
€124,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with parking in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with parking
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Inexpensive real estate in Montenegro – new apartments from 50.000 euros. The complex is loc…
€80,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
ID 609 Studio for sale in a new residential complex of apartments in the Igalo area. The c…
€117,500
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
ID 608 Studio for sale in a new residential apartment complex in the Igalo area. The compl…
€65,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Provodina, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Provodina, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price from: €100,000: Igalo studio apartment for sale. Located a few meters from the beach a…
€100,000
1 room studio apartment in Provodina, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Provodina, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
BIG EARLY CO-INVESTOR REDUCED RATE ON ALL APARTMENTS – AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME! DON’T M…
€62,000
1 room studio apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€70,000
1 room studio apartment in Radovanici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
Luštica Bay is more than just a style; it is a way of life. Approach to creating an integrat…
€186,000
1 room studio apartment in Radovanici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
The complex is located near the sea on the Lustica peninsula, ten minutes away from Lustica …
€300,000
