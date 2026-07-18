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Long-term commercial properties rentals in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 102 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 102 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 102 m²
A renovated business space of 102 m² is being leased in the very center of Herceg Novi, a fe…
$1,773
per month
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Hotel 67 m² in Lustica, Montenegro
Hotel 67 m²
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Situated in the prestigious Horizon neighborhood of Luštica Bay, this 67.41 m² luxury apartm…
$802,940
per month
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