Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Land
  4. Herceg Novi

Lands for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

73 properties total found
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plot is located in Suscepan, 3 km from the sea Panoramic view, good surroundings Area 83…
€90,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plots are located in Podi, Herceg Novi, 4 km from the sea Beautiful sea view that will n…
€34,200
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kumbor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
Area 1 150 m²
Land for sale with an area of 1150 m2, located in Kumbor, Herceg Novi. The construction of r…
€315,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Đenovići, Montenegro
Plot of land
Đenovići, Montenegro
Unveiling a truly remarkable opportunity in the beautiful municipality of Herceg Novi.…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
  Great opportunity to acquire a project on the seafront! The residential building projec…
€900,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 3 200 m²
NUM 5212 A plot for sale in an urbanized area in the municipality of Herceg Novi with a wond…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Area 27 428 m²
Plot for sale by the sea in a picturesque place of Montenegro in the municipal district of T…
€1,37M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
The plot is located in Bijela, about 1 km from the sea, with a beautiful view of the sea and…
€260,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Merdari, Montenegro
Plot of land
Merdari, Montenegro
Area 171 796 m²
Description: Plots for sale by the sea in a picturesque place in Montenegro on the Lustica p…
€20,00M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Area 10 415 m²
Продажа участков у моря в живописном месте Черногории в муниципальном районе Тиват, в Крашич…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
The plot with a total area of ​​26.717 m2 is located on the Lustica peninsula, Vucja Uvala. …
€2,29M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kumbor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
Area 3 768 m²
€700,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
The plot is located 3 km from the sea on the banks of a mountain stream Green quiet area for…
€50,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kumbor, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kumbor, Montenegro
For sale a plot of land with an area of 1150 m2, located in Kumbor, Herceg Novi. On the s…
€315,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Igalo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 539 m²
NUM 1978 In the village of Igalo, Sutorina area, plot for sale about 6 kilometers from …
€75,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 11 502 m²
NUM 2131 A plot with a total area of 11,502 m2 for sale in Mojdez, the district of Herceg …
€135,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 38 868 m²
NUM 2251 In the town of Herceg Novi, Kuti area, there is a spacious plot for sale, about 3 k…
€585,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 277 m²
NUM 2569 Plot for sale on the second line in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The plot with a tot…
€150,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
NUM 2559 Land plot for sale in the village of Njivice, near the city of Herceg Novi…
€55,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 669 m²
NUM 3092 Plot for sale in the Mokrine region, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot h…
€55,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 790 m²
NUM 3184 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Novi. The tot…
€200,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
NUM 3182 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The total area o…
€190,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 785 m²
NUM 3183 Land for sale in the area of Bijela, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The total are…
€160,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 920 m²
NUM 3181 Land for sale in the area of Kumbor, near the town of Herceg Nvoi. The…
€260,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Đenovići, Montenegro
Plot of land
Đenovići, Montenegro
Area 1 075 m²
NUM 3121 Land for sale in the area of Djenovici, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The tot…
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 1 677 m²
NUM 3090 Plot for sale in Sutorina, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot with a total area…
€155,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 1 145 m²
NUM 3236 Land for sale in Kumbor, near the town of Herceg Novi. The plot area is 1145 m2. Th…
€450,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Igalo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 558 m²
NUM 3566 Plot for sale in Topla, Herceg Novi. The plot with an area 558 m2 is locate…
€137,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Igalo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Igalo, Montenegro
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir