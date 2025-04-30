Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom sea view duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and s…
$373,824
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Floor 1
A spacious duplex apartment for sale in an excellent location in Herceg Novi, Savina. The to…
$2,50M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A 3 bedroom hilltop duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and su…
$389,304
