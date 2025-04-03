Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Golubovci, Montenegro

4 bedroom house in Gornji Vukovci, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Gornji Vukovci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
A house of 200 m2 + a separate house of 30 m2. Located on the road to Podgorica from the Bar…
$334,643
6 bedroom house in Gornji Vukovci, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Gornji Vukovci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is 600m2 on a plot of 1600m2 in a convenient location between Podgorica and Skadar…
$680,082
3 bedroom house in Gornji Vukovci, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Gornji Vukovci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A three-room house of 110 m2 is for sale. It is located in the suburb of Podgorica, Mahala d…
$156,822
