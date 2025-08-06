Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Donja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go