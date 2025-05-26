Studios for Sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio apartment with c. 20m2 on the ground floor level + 10m2 mezzanine + 10m2 outdoor patio.
$599
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale in a magnificent location - Doña Lastva, Tivat.For sale is a modern two-l…
Price on request
