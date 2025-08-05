Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Donja Lastva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Commercial property 271 m² in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Commercial property 271 m²
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 271 m²
Modern Commercial Space for Rent in a Prime Location in Tivat – Donja LastvaThis commercial …
$4,050
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

with Garage