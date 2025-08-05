Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Donja Lastva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property
  6. Garage

Monthly rent of commercial properties with garage in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

1 property total found
Commercial property 271 m² in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Commercial property 271 m²
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 271 m²
Modern Commercial Space for Rent in a Prime Location in Tivat – Donja LastvaThis commercial …
$4,050
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
