Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Dobrota
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL IN THE GREEN HILL RESORT, ORAHOVAC, KOTOR Area: 148 sqm 3 b…
€440,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
For sale, we invite you to become the proud owner of a luxurious townhouse with a swimming p…
€410,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
€375,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
€440,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir