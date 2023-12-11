Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Studio apartment
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Studio for sale in a new residential complex, Kindness. A residential complex with …
€86,400
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
€93,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Studio apartment in a gated club-type community "Green Village" on the shore of the Bay of K…
€90,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
€114,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Dobrota, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Location: Dobrota (Kotor) Apartment area: 38 sq.m. Number of bathrooms: 1 Price: 110000 euro…
€140,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
€90,000
