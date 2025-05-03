Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Dobrota, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for rent of 120 m2 on a plot of 479 m2 with a sea view in Dobrota, Kotor.The house con…
$2,826
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go