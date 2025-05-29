Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 500 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 500 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Operating hotel for sale in Kotor, near the old town.The hotel consists of:• 9 equipped room…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go