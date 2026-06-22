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Short-term rental villas in Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro

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Villa for Rent in Budva Municipality in Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Villa for Rent in Budva Municipality
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Located just 10 km from Budva and 400 m from the beach, this modern villa offers privacy, co…
$505
per night
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