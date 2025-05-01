Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Danilovgrad
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Danilovgrad, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
A secure haven in times of uncertainty—just 15 minutes from the capital city center. Nestled…
$679,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go