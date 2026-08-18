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Residential properties for sale in Danilovgrad, Montenegro

;
apartments
4
houses
14
18 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are modern villas in a well-maintained residential complex in Danilovgrad, approxim…
$772,601
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English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A charming renovated one-bedroom house with a private yard is available for sale in Danilovg…
$196,673
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Spacious house of 360 m² (ground floor + first floor) with attic (potkrovlje) on a 2,341 m² …
$289,687
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom house in R 23, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
R 23, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
The house with an area of ​​62 m2 is located on a flat plot with a total area of ​​1300 m2, …
$152,606
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Villa in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Plot for Sale in Sladojevo Kopit – 1900m² – Near Highway Danilovgrad-Podgorica For sale: Spa…
$57,075
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3 bedroom house in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a small renovated house with its own plot of land. Location: Danilovgrad, about 5 …
$74,987
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Exclusive, fully renovated apartment in a house in the very center of Danilovgrad, on a corn…
$208,575
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3 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Exclusive, fully renovated apartment in a house in the very center of Danilovgrad, on a corn…
$208,575
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Villa 1 bedroom in M 3, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
M 3, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A charming renovated one-bedroom house is available for sale in Danilovgrad, offering a peac…
$196,673
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Monte - a completely new way of life with magnificent colors of nature in the greenest…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
A very spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartment of 71 m² is for sale, located on the…
$150,637
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3 bedroom house in , Montenegro
3 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Beautiful traditional wicker house with an area of 130m2 on a plot of 670m2. In a quiet, gre…
$349,772
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Villa in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Area 930 000 m²
vast estate of 97,000 m² in Gornji Bandići, just 15 km from the center of Podgorica.This is …
$3
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Spacious house of 360 m² (ground floor + first floor) with attic (potkrovlje) on a 2,341 m² …
$289,687
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Villa 1 room in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 930 000 m²
vast estate of 97,000 m² in Gornji Bandići, just 15 km from the center of Podgorica.This is …
$3
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2 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
A very spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartment of 71 m² is for sale, located on the…
$150,637
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8 bedroom House in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has a total area of 360m2: ground floor + 1st floor + attic, land area of 2341m2. …
$304,669
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4 bedroom house in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Great Investment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro: This residence boasts a tranquil setting, envel…
$128,178
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