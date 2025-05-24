Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Montenegro

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the village of Uteha, Bar Riviera. House of 155m2 is located on a plot …
$182,540
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
$523,828
Leave a request
