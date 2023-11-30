Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The land plot of 40,850 m2 located 10 km from the city of Cetinje on the way to the famous …
€160,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Large plot of land in Cetinje Large plot of land with an area of 21000m2 Suitable for inst…
€94,500
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Object code - 4.27.15.11889Large unurbanized land plot in Cetinje Large land plot of 21000…
€94,500
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The plot is located in the Meterizi area Area 13.119 m2 To Podgorica 17 km, to Cetinje 15 km…
€73,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 33 082 m²
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 33 082 m²
Land for sale on the Budva Riviera The site is located in close proximity to paragleiding…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 60 m²
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 60 m²
Object code - 1.26.15.11237Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 3860m2Type o…
€965,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 212 m²
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 212 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object's code is 1.27.15.10016. A large plot in Cetinje, Predish Site features : - total…
€90,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€60,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object code is 1.27.15.9685. Cheap country in the Ubli region, Cetinia Room properties :…
€7,500
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Object code - 1.27.15.9684 Large country in the Ubli region, Cetinje Location characteristic…
€14,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object's code is 1.27.15.9683. Land in a quiet area of Ubli, Cetinje Site feature: - Lan…
€11,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Object code - 1.27.15.9680 Spacious country in the Ubli region, Cetinje Site function: - Lan…
€13,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Huge plot of land in the Predis area, Cetinje A land plot of 1,300,000 m2 for various purpo…
€600,000
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€309,700
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object code is 1.27.15.9308. The village of Shtitar, 10 kilometers from Cetinha and 14 k…
€596,102
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
A plot of 159,000 m2 is located 10 km from Cetinje towards Podgorica. On the plot is a uniqu…
€397,500
Plot of land in Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 17 159 m²
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 17 159 m²
The plot, which is 6 km from the city of Cetine, is for sale. Area of the plot 17 159m2.It i…
€428,970
