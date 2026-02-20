Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Cetinje
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 96 m² in Cetinje, Montenegro
Restaurant 96 m²
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Fully furnished and equipped restaurant for sale in an attractive location in Rijeka Crnojev…
$309,448
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go