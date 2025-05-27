Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Budva, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
4 townhouses in 1 building. Area 220 m2 to 224 m2 from 670,000 €. Special offer until 01.09.…
$694,887
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
9 townhouses in 3 separate buildings. Completion date - 12.2024 Amenities: 4 floors + mezzan…
$674,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go