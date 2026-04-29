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Short-term rental villas in Budva, Montenegro

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14 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
‍ Situated in Petrovac na Moru in the Budva County region, this villa features a balcony. T…
$382
per night
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Luxurious Villa in Budva Municipality close to the Sea in Budva, Montenegro
Luxurious Villa in Budva Municipality close to the Sea
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa is located in the municipality of Budva, approximately 11 km from the city center…
$1,562
per night
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5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
$452
per night
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4 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
‍ ‍ This villa is located in Budva, Sveti Stefan. It is located on top of the hill above …
$1,043
per night
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3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
This luxurious villa is located in the municipality of Budva. The villa is furnished and rea…
$330
per night
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4 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
‍ LOCATION The villa is located in Sveti Stefan, within the municipality of Budva, approxi…
$811
per night
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3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
Villa features sea views, free WiFi and free private parking, located in Budva, 1.6 km from …
$811
per night
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4 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
‍ Set in Budva Municipality and only 1.6 km from Perazica Do Beach, this villa offers accom…
$348
per night
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3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
‍ ‍ Villa offers accommodation in Bečići with free WiFi and sea view, as well as a seasona…
$927
per night
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2 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
‍ This luxury apartment is located in Gospostina, Budva. Tivat airport is 21 km away and Po…
$684
per night
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3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
‍ ‍ Boasting air-conditioned accommodation with a private pool, the villa is situated in P…
$382
per night
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2 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
‍ This luxury apartment is located in Gospostina, Budva. Tivat airport is 21 km away and Po…
$452
per night
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1 bedroom Villa in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
‍ ‍ Featuring air-conditioned accommodation with a patio, villa is located in Budva. This …
$336
per night
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5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 374 m²
‍ ‍ ‍ This villa is located in Budva Municipality, 11km away from the city center. The se…
$1,507
per night
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