Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Budva, Montenegro

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 32 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 32 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Office space for rent in the "The Old Bakery" complex in Budva.This spacious unit is located…
$581
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go