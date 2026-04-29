Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Investment

Long-term investment properties rentals in Budva, Montenegro

;
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 190 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Investment 190 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 10
A rooftop terrace of 190 m² with a panoramic view in the settlement of Vidikovac, Budva, is …
$1,758
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go