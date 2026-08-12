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Cottages in Budva, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale are three separate buildings in the Budva Riviera near Sveti Stefan.Main house of 3…
$605,021
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
I offer to buy a house in the village of Blizikuse   ✅️ The total area of ​​the house 300…
$381,035
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Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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