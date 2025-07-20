Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental houses in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
3
6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Rent a villa in Blizikuche - with views, spaciousness and comfort!4 bedrooms, living room, k…
$247
per night
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#rent #villa_Blizekuce#rent_for_season_villaSummer rent of a modern VillaThe villa is equipp…
$1,401
per night
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Summer rental of a villa in BlizikucheTired of the city noise? This villa is your personal o…
$396
per night
4 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Summer lease of villa in close Tired of city noise? This villa — Your personal oasis in M…
$136
per night
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
#I'll pass #closeID 427🏡 Annual rent townhouse in Blizikuchi📐 Parameters:• Area: ~200 m2• Pl…
$470
per night
Agency
Monte top car
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски
4 bedroom Villa in Radenovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Radenovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Summer lease of villa in close Tired of city noise? This villa — Your personal oasis in M…
$136
per night
