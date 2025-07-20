Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
15
Becici
10
29 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional opportunity to rent a completely new, modernly equipped apartmen…
$163
per night
Close
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 76 m²
ID 25 📍 Rent an apartment for the season (4 months) in the center of Budva 📌Location: …
$15,344
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_season_BeciciciRent a spacious bright apartment with 2 bedrooms, 60 sq.m.Location:…
$194
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_the_season_BeciciRent a spacious bright studio, 36 sq.m.Location: In the complex "…
$194
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_season_one_bedroom_BudvaID IDRent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva for the seasoni…
$208
per night
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,146
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_the_season_BeciciRent a spacious bright studio, 36 sq.m.Location: In the complex "…
$194
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_the_season_BeciciRent a spacious bright studio, 34 sq.m.Location: In the complex "…
$194
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_season_one_bedroom_BudvaID IDRent a one-bedroom apartment in Becici for the season…
$116
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
📍Summer rent of a modern duplex in Budva 📐Area 50m2 📌Excellent location near Eko gas s…
$1,943
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_the_season_BeciciRent a spacious bright studio, 34 sq.m.Location: In the complex "…
$194
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_the_season_two_bedrooms_BudvaID IDRent a two-bedroom apartment in Budva for the su…
$170
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
#Аренда_нагод_однаспальня_Будва  ID6д 📍 Аренда квартиры с одной спальней в Будве 📌Лок…
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_the_season_BeciciRent a spacious bright studio, 36 sq.m.Location: In the complex "…
$194
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_season_one_bedroom_BudvaID IDRent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva for the summerL…
$289
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_season_BeciciciRent a spacious bright apartment with 2 bedrooms, 60 sq.m.Location:…
$194
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_season_BeciciciRent a spacious bright apartment with 2 bedrooms, 60 sq.m.Location:…
$194
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_the_season_RafailoviciID IDDaily apartment rentalLuxurious two-bedroom apartment i…
$335
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_the_season_BeciciRent a spacious bright studio, 36 sq.m.Location: In the complex "…
$194
per night
Close
Summer rental in Dukley Gardens! in Budva, Montenegro
Summer rental in Dukley Gardens!
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Summer rental in Dukley Gardens! The apartment is located on the first line of the sea, o…
$543
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#rent_for_a_year_two_rooms_budvaID IDRent an exclusive apartment with the best sea viewDukle…
$569
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
#Оренда_на_рік_дві_кімнати_Бечичі ID 4 📍 Здам нову квартиру з двома спальнями та видом н…
$1,136
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
ID 25 📍 Rent an apartment for the season (4 months) in the center of Budva 📌Location: …
$15,281
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
This modern studio apartment, located in the heart of Budva, just 400 meters from the sea an…
$795
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
ID 25 📍 Rent an apartment for the season (4 months) in the center of Budva 📌Location: …
$15,281
per night
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_season_one_bedroom_BudvaID 92Daily rent of one-bedroom apartment in BudvaLocation:…
$167
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#During_season_rent_Rafailovici ID 0301 Rent a luxury apartment in Rafailovici Incl…
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
ID 📍 Daily rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Budva with a view of the sea and mountains …
$81
per night
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
ID 📍Rent a two-bedroom apartment in Budva for the summer 📌Location: Gospostina, Budva …
$171
per night
Close
