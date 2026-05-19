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Long-term offices rentals in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Office 32 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 32 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Office space for rent in the "The Old Bakery" complex in Budva.This spacious unit is located…
$586
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Office 654 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Office 654 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Area 654 m²
Features of real estate: The commercial premises are located at the entrance to the Premium …
$11,411
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Office 78 m² in Boreti, Montenegro
Office 78 m²
Boreti, Montenegro
Area 78 m²
Features of real estate: The commercial premises are located on the first floor of a residen…
$2,329
per month
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Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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