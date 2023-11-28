Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

175 properties total found
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
An exceptional plot of land for sale located in Budva, Dubovica neighborhood, near The Old B…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city, municipality of Budva. The total area of the plot is…
€36,500
Plot of land in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city. The total area of the plot is 450m2. There is water …
€52,000
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
For sale is a plot of land located above Budva, in the town of Stanišići. The total land are…
€2,12M
Plot of land in Марковичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
The land is located 6 km from Budva on a mountainside in the village of Markovichi.   A pl…
€145,000
Plot of land in Marovici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Marovici, Montenegro
€935,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Plot of land in Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
Real estate investment in Montenegro — urban land in Becici for the construction of a reside…
€600,000
Plot of land in Lapcici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
Area 10 838 m²
NUM 5626 A plot of 10,838 m2 is for sale in one of Budva's districts - Lapčiči. The p…
€630,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Plot of land in Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
Urbanized plot of 1200 m2 m  in Pržno, in a quiet location surrounded by Mediterranean…
€300,000
Plot of land in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
€120,000
Plot of land in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
For sale is an urbanized plot in the beautiful town of Rijeka Reževića, Budva Riviera. The p…
€500,000
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
A plot of 1500 m2 is for sale located in Jaz - Budva, just below the highway. This outstandi…
€330,000
Plot of land in Lapcici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
A plot of 4666m2 with a panoramic view is for sale, located along the main road Brajići-Lapč…
€606,600
Plot of land in Lapcici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
A plot of 3133m2 with a panoramic view is for sale, located along the main road Brajići-Lapč…
€407,300
Plot of land in Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
€300,000
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€1,10M
Plot of land in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 2 872 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a prime piece of urbanized land in the Reževici, Budva. This…
€650,000
Plot of land in Марковичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
Area 775 m²
NUM 4654 Land for sale in Markovice, near the city of Budva. The total area of the plot is…
€137,000
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
Plot in Budva with a wooden house . Size 440m2, house is registered in cadaster 30m2. Grou…
€260,000
Plot of land in Марковичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot with a view of the sea and a building in progress is for sale.The plot is …
€64,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 1 174 m²
Urbanized plot for sale in Blizikuće, municipality of Budva.The plot is 1174 m2 with a wonde…
€323,000
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€80,000
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€900,000
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€74,280
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€118,800
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€616,700
Plot of land in Станишичи, Montenegro
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
Undeveloped plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers an…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
For sale is an attractive plot in Budva, 774m2.The plot has access to electricity and water,…
€367,000
