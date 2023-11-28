UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Budva Municipality
Lands for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
175 properties total found
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
An exceptional plot of land for sale located in Budva, Dubovica neighborhood, near The Old B…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city, municipality of Budva. The total area of the plot is…
€36,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
The plot is located 1 km from the city. The total area of the plot is 450m2. There is water …
€52,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
For sale is a plot of land located above Budva, in the town of Stanišići. The total land are…
€2,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
The land is located 6 km from Budva on a mountainside in the village of Markovichi. A pl…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Marovici, Montenegro
€935,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
Real estate investment in Montenegro — urban land in Becici for the construction of a reside…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
10 838 m²
NUM 5626 A plot of 10,838 m2 is for sale in one of Budva's districts - Lapčiči. The p…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea …
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
Urbanized plot of 1200 m2 m in Pržno, in a quiet location surrounded by Mediterranean…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
For sale is an urbanized plot in the beautiful town of Rijeka Reževića, Budva Riviera. The p…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
A plot of 1500 m2 is for sale located in Jaz - Budva, just below the highway. This outstandi…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
A plot of 4666m2 with a panoramic view is for sale, located along the main road Brajići-Lapč…
€606,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Lapcici, Montenegro
A plot of 3133m2 with a panoramic view is for sale, located along the main road Brajići-Lapč…
€407,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 872 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a prime piece of urbanized land in the Reževici, Budva. This…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268818808
valeria@crassulaestate.com
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
775 m²
NUM 4654 Land for sale in Markovice, near the city of Budva. The total area of the plot is…
€137,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
Plot in Budva with a wooden house . Size 440m2, house is registered in cadaster 30m2. Grou…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot with a view of the sea and a building in progress is for sale.The plot is …
€64,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 174 m²
Urbanized plot for sale in Blizikuće, municipality of Budva.The plot is 1174 m2 with a wonde…
€323,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€74,280
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€118,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers a…
€616,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Станишичи, Montenegro
Undeveloped plot for sale in Stanisici, located between Budva and Cetinje.The plot covers an…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
For sale is an attractive plot in Budva, 774m2.The plot has access to electricity and water,…
€367,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
+38268082770
amforarealestate@gmail.com
