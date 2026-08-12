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Seaview Cottages for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Cottage 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale are three separate buildings in the Budva Riviera near Sveti Stefan.Main house of 3…
$605,021
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