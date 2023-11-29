Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Bijelo Polje Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro

Villa 3 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
NUM 5109 New house in Dobre Vode, a settlement located in Bar. The area of the house is …
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
NUM 2740 House for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda in the Sunset Villas complex - a complex of vi…
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 366 m²
NUM 1971 On a spacious plot of 660 m2, within walking distance from the sea, in the area …
€937,000
Villa Villa with fireplace in Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro
Villa Villa with fireplace
Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
The code of a property - 2.25.728.2944 Is Fored Sale by the new house with the pool in B…
€380,000
