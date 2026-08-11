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Residential properties for sale in Bijelo Polje Municipality, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Ljesnica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
House for sale in Dobra Water - only 150 m from the beach!We offer for sale an attractive ho…
$424,555
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Atalanta
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 225 m²
$298,717
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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