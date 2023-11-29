Lands for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
The plot is located in Bijela, about 1 km from the sea, with a beautiful view of the sea and…
€260,000
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 732 m²
Urbanized plot with sea view for sale in Bijela in Herceg Novi.The plot is located in a grea…
€149,000
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
Land for sale near the Adriatic Road in Bijela.This plot is located in one of the best locat…
€161,000
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 785 m²
Urbanized plot for sale in a great location in Bijela.This plot is located in a great locati…
€125,000
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
Bijela, building lot with an area of 660 m2. The plot is located between the Adriatic highwa…
€174,900
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
An urbanized area with stunning sea views located in Biele, 10 km from Herceg Novi and only …
€242,000
Plot of land in Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
Urban land in Biel, 10 km from Herceg Novi and 5 km from the ferry. The site is located abov…
€337,000
