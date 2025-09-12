Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijela
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

Condo Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Residential and commercial building with twenty apartments, two shops, twenty-four garage sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 3
A residential complex by the sea. Each house is a 3-storey mansion and according to the proj…
$185,983
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go