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Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
25
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1 property total found
Apartment in Scepana Malog, Montenegro
Apartment
Scepana Malog, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Apartment for rent in Montenegro - Studio in Bar in the elite complex Soho City. Apartment w…
$639
per month
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Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
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