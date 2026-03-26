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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
25
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2 properties total found
Apartment in Scepana Malog, Montenegro
Apartment
Scepana Malog, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Apartment for rent in Montenegro - Studio in Bar in the elite complex Soho City. Apartment w…
$639
per month
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Discover your new home in the charming coastal town of Sutomore, Bar. This delightful 1-bedr…
$465
per month
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Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Sea view
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