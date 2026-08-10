Shops for sale in Riga, Latvia

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Stores in Riga, Latvia

;
сommercial properties
213
hotels
8
offices
17
manufacture buildings
4
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28 properties total found
Shop 228 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 228 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Commercial premises with display windows in the center - Brivibas street 133. Busy streets,…
$211,401
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 357 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 357 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 357 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
$1,68M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 231 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 231 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 231 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
$1,09M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Shop 45 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 45 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 45 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center within the new project "Katrīnas pagalms" Pien…
$79,863
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 4 500 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 4 500 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 500 m²
A multifunctional commercial facility for sale in the central part of Riga. - for trade, pr…
$2,94M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 92 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 92 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 92 m²
Commercial space in the premium project Place4 Located at a busy intersection in the city c…
$376,529
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 96 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 96 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center, in a renovated historical building Ernesta Bi…
$224,555
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 1 074 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 1 074 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 074 m²
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
$5,04M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 229 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 229 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 229 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center, corner of Andrej Pumpura Street 5 and Jura Alūna…
$164,423
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 100 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 100 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 100 m²
Commercial space in the premium project Place4 Located at a busy intersection in the city c…
$421,957
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 94 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 94 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 94 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center within the new project "Katrīnas pagalms" Katr…
$113,830
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 102 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 102 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
$384,844
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 2 279 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 2 279 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 279 m²
Commercial building in Purvciems Building: - The total area of the building is 2279 m2.…
$2,30M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 119 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 119 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 119 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
$417,870
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 83 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 83 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 83 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center within the new project "Katrīnas pagalms" Pien…
$102,177
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 2 482 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 2 482 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 482 m²
Commercial building for sale in the center of Riga Can be used for a wide range of activ…
$5,29M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 58 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 58 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a renovated historical building in the city center Ernest…
$136,001
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 338 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 338 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 338 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
$1,29M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 209 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 209 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 209 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
$785,707
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 222 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 222 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
$114,060
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Shop 83 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 83 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 83 m²
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
$102,177
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 62 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 62 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 62 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
$414,581
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 106 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 106 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 106 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center within the new project "Katrīnas pagalms" Katr…
$128,131
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 957 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 957 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 957 m²
Commercial building in Petersala - Andrejsala area. Land area: 1 260 sq.m. Total area of…
$939,560
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 358 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 358 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 358 m²
Commercial space with a large terrace in the new project Solaris, Imanta. Solaris is a un…
$117,445
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 92 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 92 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a quiet centre, in a restored front building. Large front wi…
$411,058
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 190 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 190 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 190 m²
Commercial premise in the center (190 m2) - Between Blaumaņa iela and Lāčplēša iela. Avera…
$352,335
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 151 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 151 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Commercial premises in the center of Riga, in close proximity to the Old Town, on Merkel Str…
$364,080
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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