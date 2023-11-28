Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Riga, Latvia

22 properties total found
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Commercial premises in the center (65 m2) - corner of Strelniek and Alberta. Busy streets o…
€350,000
Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 190 m²
Commercial premise in the center (190 m2) - Between Blaumaņa iela and Lāčplēša iela. Avera…
€250,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€328,320
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 125 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€376,200
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 79 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€237,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€358,750
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 97 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€320,430
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 160 m²
A commercial space is offered on the first floor of the building. Suitable for office, sh…
€740,000
Shop 5 rooms with electricity, with fridge, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop 5 rooms with electricity, with fridge, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 441 m²
For sale commercial property in which major repairs have been made. Parking for cars along …
€155,000
Shop with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Shop with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 500 m²
A multifunctional commercial facility for sale in the central part of Riga. - for trade, pr…
€2,50M
Shop 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Shop 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises with display windows in the center - Brivibas street 133. Busy streets,…
€195,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 209 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
€669,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 338 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€1,10M
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 62 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€353,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 357 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€1,43M
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 231 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
€925,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 074 m²
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
€4,30M
Shop with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 302 m²
Commercial premises in the center for sale Busy streets, a large flow of people and cars …
€250,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 60 m²
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Block between…
€96,000
Shop 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Shop 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Entresol restaurant for sale in a historic building in the center of Riga at Elizabetes iela…
€825,000
Shop with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 83 m²
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
€87,000
Shop in Riga, Latvia
Shop
Riga, Latvia
Area 800 m²
Floor 1
Latvia Riga A number of stores 800m2 Commercial floor 800m2, rented out for several stores. …
€850,000
