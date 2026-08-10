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Apartment buildings in Riga, Latvia

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40 properties total found
Revenue house 749 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 749 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 3
The prestigious location of the building makes it especially attractive for investment devel…
Price on request
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Revenue house 581 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 581 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 581 m²
Floor 3/3
A unique offer is Domovlasie in a very favorable place, almost at the very crossroads of Per…
$1,28M
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Revenue house 664 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 664 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 664 m²
Floor 4/4
House for sale in the heart of Old Riga, on the street. Peldu. The building was built in 189…
$821,837
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TekceTekce
Revenue house 697 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 697 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 697 m²
Floor 7/7
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
$1,61M
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Revenue house 317 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 317 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 5
Rental investment for sale in the old town! The property is located in a quiet part of Old …
$2,33M
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Revenue house 2 050 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 050 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 050 m²
Floor 7/7
We sell a residential building on the street.F.Sadovnikova. Convenient location, good transp…
$3,64M
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Revenue house 3 179 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 3 179 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 179 m²
Number of floors 7
We offer for sale a facade building on the central street of Riga. Total area 3179 sq.m. La…
$2,65M
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Revenue house 825 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 825 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 825 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale there is a three-story house in the center of Riga, located in ul. Avotu. The total…
$1,28M
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Revenue house 3 131 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 3 131 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 131 m²
Number of floors 6
All apartments are completely renovated and equipped with furniture and appliances of presti…
$11,74M
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Revenue house 2 000 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 000 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 5/5
A unique and delightful house for sale in the very heart of Riga! The embodiment of luxury a…
Price on request
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Revenue house 491 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 491 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
$688,385
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Revenue house 2 000 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 000 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 5/5
Elegant 5 -and a building in the very center of Riga. Chic house was built in 1907 by the f…
Price on request
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Revenue house 17 500 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 17 500 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 17 500 m²
Floor 5/5
A complex of real estate with a land plot is sold, suitable for production and commercial ac…
Price on request
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Revenue house 777 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 777 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 3
$515,703
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Revenue house 1 165 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 1 165 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 40
Area 1 165 m²
Floor 5/5
The building is located in the heart of Rigi- near Central Station and A. Chuck Street. Ther…
$3,49M
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Revenue house 420 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 420 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house of 420m2.Quiet downtown, 150m to St. Chaka, 1km to the Central Station, the b…
$786,616
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Revenue house 680 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 680 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 680 m²
We offer for sale premises for a night club / events / concerts in the very center of Riga, …
$3,96M
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Revenue house 2 500 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 500 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 500 m²
We offer a historic mansion in the center of Riga, on a plot of 3591 m2 and consists of 2 of…
$3,49M
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Revenue house 700 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 700 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 700 m²
We offer to purchase a building in Riga. Imanta is a microdistrict of the city of Riga, whic…
$798,934
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Revenue house 821 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 821 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 821 m²
Floor 5/5
The of properti of is of located of in of tkhe of Old Town, Dome of square, tkhe of khistori…
$2,94M
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Revenue house 983 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 983 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 17
Area 983 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale a home with a stable yield - at least 5%, in case of full occupancy - 6% p…
Price on request
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Revenue house 2 035 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 035 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 035 m²
Floor 6/6
The property is located on Katolu Street. Comfortable public transport, park nearby. Several…
$5,28M
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Revenue house 5 197 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 5 197 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 197 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for sale an excellent investment property - a land plot of 1.7 hectares for reconst…
$2,19M
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Revenue house 550 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 550 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 550 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale a building of 550 m2, a plot of 543 m2. At the moment, everything is rente…
$864,996
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Revenue house 459 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 459 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 18
Area 459 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a home in the city center. Nearby are various restaurants, cafes and sever…
Price on request
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Revenue house 711 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 711 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 711 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale home ownership in the city center. The building is located on one of the c…
$1,16M
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Revenue house 2 682 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 682 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 2 682 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer for sale a building that is located on Peldu Street - in the heart of the historica…
$3,32M
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Revenue house 2 490 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 490 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 490 m²
Floor 5/5
The house is located in the very center of Riga at the crossroads of Brivibas and Dzirnavu s…
$4,10M
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Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 11
Floor 4/4
A unique offer - compact home ownership in Riga with 11 studio apartments, the house was rec…
$1,03M
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Revenue house 233 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 233 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 233 m²
Floor 2/2
Unique offering - compact home ownership in the center of Riga with 10 studio-type apartment…
$766,392
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