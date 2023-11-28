UAE
Realting.com
Latvia
Commercial
Riga
Commercial real estate in Riga, Latvia
restaurants
5
hotels
10
offices
32
apartment buildings
41
investment properties
13
shops
22
Clear all
270 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Warehouse with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
6 674 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
2 812 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
5 000 m²
€9,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
3 717 m²
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4
85 m²
1/5
About real estate - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, windows on the…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
1
27 m²
For sale premises in the center of Riga, with developed social and transport infrastructure.…
€27,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
4 501 m²
2
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
8
647 m²
2/2
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
8
513 m²
1/5
House and extras of the house - Facade of the building Jugendstyle, renovated building
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2
320 m²
1/6
Exclusive, spacious, luxurious apartments with 1 - 5 bedrooms, cabinet, several bathrooms, k…
€640,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4
113 m²
-1/4
House and extras of the house - house in the yard, all communications. The territory is a qu…
€24,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3
63 m²
1/6
House and extras of the house - renovated building, restored house, all communications, all …
€119,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Territory - convenient transport, access to freight transport, developed infrastructure, clo…
€864,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 rooms
Riga, Latvia
7
214 m²
1/6
House and extras of the house - a new project, all amenities, all communications, windows on…
€158,360
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3
167 m²
1/6
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
154 m²
1/4
€193,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
100 m²
1/2
House and extras of the house - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, te…
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
8
219 m²
1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, all amenities, windows on …
€305,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4
111 m²
4/6
House and extras of the house - house from the street, facade house, all communications, ele…
€172,050
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4
210 m²
-1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, unfinished construction. T…
€41,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3
60 m²
1/5
Facade house, parking place, street entrance, insulated rooms, bathroom separate, central he…
€59,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3
230 m²
1/5
Facade house, entrance from yard and street, isolated rooms, bathroom separate, high ceiling…
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 rooms
Riga, Latvia
6
70 m²
1/3
Facade house, entrance from the yard and street, windows to the street, isolated rooms, bath…
€309,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Riga, Latvia
11
762 m²
1
Facade house, parking place, terrace, sauna, insulated rooms, adjoining rooms, bathroom sepa…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
1
116 m²
1/5
Sell a restaurant in the quiet center of Riga. Building in the process of renovation. House…
€194,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
1
31 m²
1
€142,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
70 m²
1/3
An active Italian restaurant in the heart of tourist Riga, at the intersection of the Old To…
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
193 m²
1/5
House and extras of the house - house from the street, facade house, all communications, win…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2
69 m²
2/5
For sale bright room for office on the second floor, convenient location, entrance from the …
€72,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3
79 m²
1/6
For sale premises for the office, which includes: 1. Secretary's premises. 2. Head's office.…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
