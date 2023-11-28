Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Riga, Latvia

270 properties total found
Warehouse with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Warehouse with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 674 m²
€1,30M
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 812 m²
€1,65M
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 000 m²
€9,00M
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 717 m²
€3,00M
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
About real estate - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, windows on the…
€55,000
Commercial 1 room in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale premises in the center of Riga, with developed social and transport infrastructure.…
€27,900
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 501 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
Commercial 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 647 m²
Floor 2/2
€695,000
Commercial 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 513 m²
Floor 1/5
House and extras of the house - Facade of the building Jugendstyle, renovated building
€1,50M
Commercial 2 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/6
Exclusive, spacious, luxurious apartments with 1 - 5 bedrooms, cabinet, several bathrooms, k…
€640,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor -1/4
House and extras of the house - house in the yard, all communications. The territory is a qu…
€24,500
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
House and extras of the house - renovated building, restored house, all communications, all …
€119,500
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Territory - convenient transport, access to freight transport, developed infrastructure, clo…
€864,000
Commercial 7 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 7 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 214 m²
Floor 1/6
House and extras of the house - a new project, all amenities, all communications, windows on…
€158,360
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/6
€320,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/4
€193,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
House and extras of the house - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, te…
€56,000
Commercial 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, all amenities, windows on …
€305,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 4/6
House and extras of the house - house from the street, facade house, all communications, ele…
€172,050
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, unfinished construction. T…
€41,500
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Facade house, parking place, street entrance, insulated rooms, bathroom separate, central he…
€59,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/5
Facade house, entrance from yard and street, isolated rooms, bathroom separate, high ceiling…
€840,000
Commercial 6 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 6 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Facade house, entrance from the yard and street, windows to the street, isolated rooms, bath…
€309,000
Commercial real estate in Riga, Latvia
Commercial real estate
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 762 m²
Floor 1
Facade house, parking place, terrace, sauna, insulated rooms, adjoining rooms, bathroom sepa…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Sell a restaurant in the quiet center of Riga. Building in the process of renovation. House…
€194,000
Commercial 1 room in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
€142,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
An active Italian restaurant in the heart of tourist Riga, at the intersection of the Old To…
€349,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/5
House and extras of the house - house from the street, facade house, all communications, win…
€230,000
Commercial 2 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale bright room for office on the second floor, convenient location, entrance from the …
€72,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale premises for the office, which includes: 1. Secretary's premises. 2. Head's office.…
€145,000
