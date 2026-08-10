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Сommercial property in Riga, Latvia

;
hotels
8
offices
17
manufacture buildings
4
apartment buildings
40
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213 properties total found
Revenue house 749 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 749 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 3
The prestigious location of the building makes it especially attractive for investment devel…
Price on request
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Commercial property 672 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 672 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 672 m²
We offer for sale commercial premises in an exclusive place with a total area of 672.1 m2, w…
$2,70M
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Office 3 013 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 013 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 013 m²
Floor 4/4
For halls of is of offered of office of center he tkhe of border of of of Old Town is he the…
$7,56M
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TekceTekce
Manufacture 7 400 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 7 400 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 7 400 m²
We offer for sale a complex of storage and production facilities. The total area of buildin…
$4,19M
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Shop 228 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 228 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Commercial premises with display windows in the center - Brivibas street 133. Busy streets,…
$211,401
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 660 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 660 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 660 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of new heated storage facilities with an area of 996.5 square meters. meters near the Z…
$974,697
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Commercial property 302 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 302 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 302 m²
For sale is a functioning commercial space for a store, salon, medical practice, etc.Total a…
$721,566
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Revenue house 581 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 581 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 581 m²
Floor 3/3
A unique offer is Domovlasie in a very favorable place, almost at the very crossroads of Per…
$1,28M
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Office 220 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 220 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 220 m²
An exclusive corner restaurant hall for sale in Old Riga on the promenade on 11. November 9 …
$763,135
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Shop 357 m² in Riga, Latvia
Shop 357 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 357 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
$1,68M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Revenue house 664 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 664 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 664 m²
Floor 4/4
House for sale in the heart of Old Riga, on the street. Peldu. The building was built in 189…
$821,837
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Commercial property 70 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 70 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial premises for sale in a prime location at the corner of Marijas Street and Pērses …
$91,102
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Commercial property 6 780 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 6 780 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 780 m²
We offer profitable real estate for sale, located in the active area of Riga, on Gunara Astr…
$5,28M
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Hotel 1 094 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 1 094 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
$2,52M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 220 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 220 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
Street house, entrance from both the yard and the street, entrance from the street, parking …
$840,877
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Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
$1,75M
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Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
well-developed infrastructure
$233,257
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Revenue house 697 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 697 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 697 m²
Floor 7/7
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
$1,61M
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Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Floor 1
Commercial property in the heart of Old Riga - Meistaru street is being offered for sale. A …
$524,829
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 2 279 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 2 279 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 279 m²
Number of floors 3
The commercial building in Purvciems, which is currently used as a shopping center. The buil…
$2,28M
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Manufacture 5 346 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 5 346 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 13
Area 5 346 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of commercial facility on Balta Street 3For sale a commercial facility ideal for wareho…
$741,867
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Commercial property 70 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 70 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Front building, entrance from both the yard and the street, windows face the street, isolate…
$360,876
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Commercial property 230 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 230 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale property in the very center on the 1st floor - a great place for a restaurant, bist…
$989,244
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Commercial property 122 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 122 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/7
The building has been completely reconstructed and restored, new supporting structures, pres…
$707,019
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Revenue house 317 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 317 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 5
Rental investment for sale in the old town! The property is located in a quiet part of Old …
$2,33M
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Investment 3 722 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 3 722 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 722 m²
We offer for sale an administrative building in the area of ​​Riga Commercial Port.The build…
$616,823
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Commercial property 2 094 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 2 094 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 094 m²
We offer for sale premises for a night club/event/concert venue in the very center of Riga, …
$5,77M
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Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Land plot for sale — 2,195 m² in Dārzciems, Riga, within the block of Nīcgales, Dārzciema, P…
$229,018
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 4 670 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 4 670 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 670 m²
Warehouse building with office on Katlakalna Street with area of 4670 sq. of which warehouse…
$2,08M
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Commercial property 926 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 926 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 926 m²
Floor 6
The attic floor of a 6-storey residential building in Upisha Passage, Dzirnavu Street 113A i…
$353,894
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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