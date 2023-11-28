Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Riga, Latvia

Hotel in Riga, Latvia
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 867 m²
Floor 3/3
Three-storey service hotel with an area of 3373 m2. Water connection/urban sewerage.warehous…
€499,000
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 247 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 6th floor in a building next …
€485,000
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 283 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 3rd floor in a building next …
€554,000
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
€2,15M
Hotel with parking in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with parking
Riga, Latvia
Area 476 m²
Floor 2/2
€500,000
Hotel in Riga, Latvia
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
Area 205 m²
Floor 3
Latvia Riga Hostel / mini-hotel in the old town Room 205m2, occupying the entire 3 floor 4 -…
€370,000
Hotel 2 rooms with elevator in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 2 rooms with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Latvia Riga Apartments for hostel Apartments in a renovated house in the center of Riga. An …
€109,000
Hotel 137 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 137 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 137
Area 5 179 m²
Number of floors 5
We present the hotel project (4+), which is located within the Old Town, near the Vantovaya …
€5,95M
Hotel 11 rooms in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 11 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 5/5
Hotel for sale in the heart of Old Riga. Land area 200m2, building 660m2. Perfect building f…
€2,00M
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer the purchase of a more capital building in the center of Riga, which functions as a…
€490,000
