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Hotels for sale in Riga, Latvia

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сommercial properties
213
offices
17
manufacture buildings
4
apartment buildings
40
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8 properties total found
Hotel 1 094 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 1 094 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
$2,52M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 247 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 247 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 247 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 6th floor in a building next …
$569,609
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 476 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 476 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 476 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a hostel in Boulder.The complex includes 17 rooms with bathrooms.Rooms of differ…
$581,908
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TekceTekce
Hotel 283 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 283 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 283 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 3rd floor in a building next …
$650,646
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 1 500 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 1 500 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 1 500 m²
Brick commercial building in the very heart of Old Riga Total area: 1500 m². The building …
$4,58M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 1 903 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 1 903 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 903 m²
Building Reconstruction into a Residential Project Riga, Central Market area (UNESCO) In…
$1,13M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 768 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 768 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 768 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer a hotel located in one of the most dynamic and developing areas of Riga - Pardaugav…
$1,45M
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Hotel 650 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 650 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 5/5
Hotel for sale in the heart of Old Riga. Land area 200m2, building 660m2. Perfect building f…
$2,56M
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