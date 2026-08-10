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Production buildings in Riga, Latvia

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сommercial properties
213
hotels
8
offices
17
apartment buildings
40
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4 properties total found
Manufacture 7 400 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 7 400 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 7 400 m²
We offer for sale a complex of storage and production facilities. The total area of buildin…
$4,19M
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Manufacture 5 346 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 5 346 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 13
Area 5 346 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of commercial facility on Balta Street 3For sale a commercial facility ideal for wareho…
$741,867
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Manufacture 5 197 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 5 197 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 197 m²
Investment object on Brivibas Street 193. Two land plots with a total area of 15,334 m2 and…
$2,98M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Manufacture 3 876 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 3 876 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 876 m²
$659,123
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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