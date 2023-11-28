Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Riga, Latvia

13 properties total found
Investment 13 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Investment 13 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 13
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 7/7
€350,000
Investment with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered in Riga, Latvia
Investment with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered
Riga, Latvia
Area 134 m²
Latvia.Riga Package of apartments with guaranteed income Offer for investors with the possib…
€214,400
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 200 m²
Good infrastructure, city center, central station is the availability of nearby public tran…
€1,80M
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 650 m²
We offer a land plot -1936 m2 for the construction of a project in the prestigious embassy d…
€2,00M
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
The unique building was built in the 19th. Built in the 19th century Construction period: 1…
€650,000
Investment 156 rooms in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment 156 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 156
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale an ideally located investment property not far from the city center. Sports cente…
€2,50M
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Number of floors 3
The country is located in a quiet part of Riga, Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, clinics …
€600,000
Investment with garden, gym, with children playground in Riga, Latvia
Investment with garden, gym, with children playground
Riga, Latvia
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
€1,50M
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 255 m²
Floor 4/6
€814,400
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer the new office building near the old town, the International Library and Library Ce…
€2,00M
Investment in city center, with city view, with children playground in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, with children playground
Riga, Latvia
The magnificent Jurmala beaches of white sand in the framing of gold dunes and long pine tr…
€645,610
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 900 m²
Since the sale is offered the investment complex, consisting of two parcels of land. The com…
€800,000
Investment for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека in Riga, Latvia
Investment for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Riga, Latvia
Exclusive offer in the Latvian real estate market - investment offer 3 km from the center of…
€2,64M
