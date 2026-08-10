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Investment property in Riga, Latvia

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сommercial properties
213
hotels
8
offices
17
manufacture buildings
4
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9 properties total found
Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
$1,75M
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Investment 3 722 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 3 722 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 722 m²
We offer for sale an administrative building in the area of ​​Riga Commercial Port.The build…
$616,823
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Investment 1 309 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 1 309 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with a tenant - kindergarten Creakids, an international network (about 50…
$1,16M
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TekceTekce
Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
Number of floors 3
The country is located in a quiet part of Riga, Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, clinics a…
$704,432
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Investment 35 000 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 35 000 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 35 000 m²
We offer to purchase a large industrial facility near the center of Riga (Rumbula district).…
$3,07M
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Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
An exclusive offer on the Latvian real estate market - an investment offer 3 km from the cen…
$2,79M
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Investment 1 200 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 1 200 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Good infrastructure, city center, central station is the availability of nearby public trans…
$2,09M
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Investment 1 900 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 1 900 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 900 m²
Since the sale is offered the investment complex, consisting of two parcels of land. The com…
$939,243
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Investment in Riga, Latvia
Investment
Riga, Latvia
We offer an excellent plot of land from the very center of Jurmala - Maiori, on the street. …
Price on request
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