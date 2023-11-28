Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Riga, Latvia

5 properties total found
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 21 395 m²
Floor 6/2
Convenient location. Near to the center of the city, at the port. Good logistic, trade, publ…
€21,00M
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 99 m²
An investment object is proposed, consisting of three separate premises occupying the groun…
€158,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 142 m²
Floor 2/2
1/2 of property. Best location in the center of Riga, close to Rail Baltica new development …
€700,000
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 429 m²
Floor 5/5
Good location. Quality repair, technically stable and unworn house. Commercial premises are …
€2,40M
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant 2 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Commercial premises in the Old Riga (8.3%) - 1 floor, shop windows. Gleznotaju 7, near the i…
€252,000
Leave a request
