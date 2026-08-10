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Offices for sale in Riga, Latvia

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сommercial properties
213
hotels
8
manufacture buildings
4
apartment buildings
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17 properties total found
Office 3 013 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 013 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 013 m²
Floor 4/4
For halls of is of offered of office of center he tkhe of border of of of Old Town is he the…
$7,56M
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Office 220 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 220 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 220 m²
An exclusive corner restaurant hall for sale in Old Riga on the promenade on 11. November 9 …
$763,135
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Office 400 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 400 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 400 m²
A beautiful, modern office and retail space, on one of the most prestigious streets in the c…
$1,03M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Office 2 132 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 2 132 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 16
Area 2 132 m²
Floor 1/6
Sale of office space 2 ’ 132 m2 (16 offices) with 20 parking spaces in a renovated six-story…
$3,17M
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Office 6 714 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 6 714 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 714 m²
Office building for sale - 8 floors - total area 6,714 sq.m, including the ground floor …
$6,58M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Office 4 308 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 4 308 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 308 m²
Office building for sale. - Total area: 5600 m2 (including underground parking). - Leas…
$19,97M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Office 200 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 200 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises in the lively center of Riga The premise is in the status of apartmen…
$492,283
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 687 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 1 687 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 687 m²
Floor 1/1
Since the sale is offered the lucky mall. Located in one of the most active commercial real …
$4,70M
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Office 320 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 320 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/6
The splendid residence imagined again for modern life in the quiet center of Riga. The Eliza…
$938,069
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Office 132 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 132 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Commercial premises in the lively center of Riga The premise is in the status of apartmen…
$309,115
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Office 275 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 275 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/6
$345,774
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Office 102 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 102 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/7
We offer to buy a stylish and fully equipped room for a bar or cafe in one of the most popul…
$1,15M
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Office 930 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 930 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 930 m²
Floor 5/7
Office space is offered at 15 Jeriku Street. The building is close to Zemitan Bridge, the sh…
$1,56M
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Office 400 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 400 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/7
The building in which the office is located is located in one of the most prestigious street…
$1,17M
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Office 112 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 112 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
$191,126
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Office 3 350 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 350 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Investment facility with potential cash flow. The building is located in the area of a mode…
$3,52M
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Office 275 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 275 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/4
In offer of for halls of spacious of commercial of premises of in of tkhe of khistoric of ce…
$954,330
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