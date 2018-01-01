A house, an apartment, a villa Pine Wood APARTMETS

  1. Realting.com
Pine Wood APARTMETS

Jurmala, Latvia
About the complex

PINEWOOD Apartments The PineWood Apartments are a few minutes ’walk from a clean sandy beach. The project includes only 30 apartments, and they were specially designed for those who appreciate the silence and comfort of Jurmala. For a pleasant time with family, friends, or simply alone with nature, the project provides a small green area for the ground floor apartments, as well as balconies and terraces on the second and third floors. The project also includes a renovated historic mansion, which is an example of classical seaside architecture - and which is harmoniously included in the project, a modern house with bright and cozy apartments.
The year of construction
2019
New building location
Jurmala, Latvia
Pine Wood APARTMETS
HOFT
HOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€279,140
Completion date: 2020
HOFT - House Of the Flying Trees! Inspired by Nature Itself Hoft (House Of the Flying Trees) is the home of hovering trees. Additional information Concept It is the triunity of the green view of world, respect towards the city history and its architecture. The modern city, and especially, the streets of the historic center is so lacking wildlife in the form of plants and trees, often streets do not even have the spatial possibilities to solve this problem. The only solution is to try moving the trees on the buildings. Hoft project is a unique opportunity to carry over the trees and green in the modern volume of the façade and a new volume of inner yard of the buildings, creating floating gardens in the historic city center, breathe a new view about the possibility of living together and proximity to nature, regardless of the floor of the residence. Implementation of the Concept Pine trees of various kinds - cedar, mountain pine, various bonsai trees are mounted on the central façade, in the courtyard, on the terraces and additional structures, thus creating a private park for the residents of the house, a green oasis in the very city center. This is a reflection on the topic of how we cannot just preserve the nature in the city, but also increase it using the modern technology. Installation leaves an extremely strong impression of trees growing in the natural environment, on the peaks and slopes of the mountains. Architecture Careful restoration of the historic façade, installation of trees as part of the architecture of the building, structural glazing as a mirror reflecting the surrounding historic building and serving as the podesta for the trees installation. As the volume saying: I'm not here, I will only give the opportunity to admire the surrounding world outside and inside themselves. HOFT is a project in which landscaping does not just complement the architecture, but is inspiring, intertwined with forms, creating new volumes, becomes one with the facades. An absolutely unique hovering oasis is positioned over the carefully preserved and restored historic façade like a glass showcase holding the designer objects, the nature itself acting as its creator. Opening the door of the historic building with a completely classical façade from the 19th century, you enter the courtyard that is an example of modern architecture being so unusual that it gives the impression that you have opened the door to the wonderful hidden world as in the Lewis Carroll´s story Alice in the Wonderland. Description The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Project consists of two residential apartment buildings with 7 floors each, connected by underground parking for 23 places. The Strelnieku Street building is an architectural monument undergoing renovation and having two built-on floors. The yard building is newly built. The Project includes 42 apartments, their surface ranging from 76 m2 to 232 m2, with an apartment merging possibility. All the apartments have balconies of no less than 1.80 m in width, large bright windows and low sill windows allowing for a magnificent view of the courtyard and trees. Ceiling height is 2.90 m, in the penthouse apartments it is 3.00 meters. When designing the HOFT, parameters exceeding those determined by the construction regulations of the European Union and meeting the advanced requirements of reliability and comfort were laid to its design basis, thus allowing the Project to be placed as the Premium class.
Matīsa iela 29
Matīsa iela 29
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,30M
Completion date: 2023
The developer is offering a new renovated project in the center of Riga - Matīsa Street 29. The property consists of 18 apartments located in a 5-story facade building and a 3-story courtyard building. Available are 2-5 room apartments ranging in size from 49.41 to 121.2 m2. It's possible to additionally purchase storage rooms and parking spaces in the courtyard with or without a canopy. Planned works within the project include: Division of the property into apartment ownership; Roof replacement; Restoration of building facades; Renovation of stairwells; Replacement of heating system; Installation of heating energy meters; Replacement of entrance doors to the buildings; Replacement of apartment exterior doors; Replacement of sewage riser; Replacement of cold water riser; Installation of hot water supply; Replacement of electrical installations; Courtyard landscaping; Creation of parking spaces; Renovation of basement premises and establishment of storage rooms; The facade building on Matīsa Street 29 was built in 1935 according to the design by architect Teodors Hermanovskis. T. Hermanovskis' architectural heritage is significant in the history of Latvian architecture. The architect is known as the founder of the functionalist style and the introducer of the ideas of the German Bauhaus functionalist design school. The building was constructed in the functionalist style as a brick rental house with shops on the 1st floor, and it has preserved its original volume and facade architecture up to our days.
TAL RESIDENCE
TAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€176,015
Completion date: 2015
In the most beautiful part of Riga’s “Quiet Centre”, surrounded by Jugendstil buildings included in the Culture Foundation of UNESCO, TAL RESIDENCE building appears – the future architectural monument of the 21 century. Exclusiveness of location and architectural solutions, as well as an underground parking lot – these are the unique advantages of the project. The openness and transparency of the building’s modern architecture allows its residents to enjoy an amazing view over the historical buildings of the neighborhood, all through the panoramic windows and vast terraces. TAL RESIDENCE – a tribute to the great genius, chess-player, citizen of Riga – Mikhail Tal, as well as to the traditions and history of the city of Riga. Adventurism, ultimatism in decision-making, inexhaustible optimism and energy, accompanying Mikhail Tal on the journey of his life, became the source of inspiration and helped finding a reflection in architectural solutions for the creators of TAL RESIDENCE.
