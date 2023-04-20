Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias
  5. Yermasoyia

Lands for sale in Yermasoyia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale Land located in Limassol, in Germasogeia Tourist Area near High way,3317m², 60…
Plot of land in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Limassol. Located in Germasogeia, Limassol, above the hig…
Plot of land in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 3625 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: Ka10Building Factor: 0.3Coverage Factor: …
Plot of land in Yermasoyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Yermasoyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 3222 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. On the plot there…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir