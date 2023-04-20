Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Strovolos

Lands for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 19910 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
The asset is a residential field in Strovolos. It is located 340m from Stavrou Avenue traffi…
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,300,000
The asset is a residential field of shared ownership and part of an extensive mix use estate…
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 260,000
For sale 519 sq.m. residential plot in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with a building…
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 189,000
For sale 469 sqm of living in the area of the province of Kamares - in Larnaca, with 120% bu…
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 185,000
For sale 1190 sqm of living in the area of Livadia - province of Larnaca, with 80% building …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir