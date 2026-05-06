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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer
1
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ID: 37591
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 11

About the complex

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Beautiful 4-room apartment located on the 9th floor of a modern building in one of the most sought after areas of Netanya, a few minutes walk from Kikar (central square) and the beach. The apartment offers 111 m2 of living space as well as a terrace of 17 m2 facing northwest, allowing to enjoy a beautiful brightness and a pleasant sea breeze. Characteristics 111 m2 living space Terrace of 17 m2 4 pieces 9th floor North-West exposure Private parking Cave Exceptional location close to the sea, Kikar, restaurants, cafes, shops, supermarkets and transport.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
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