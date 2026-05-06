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Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
01/06/2026
$2,40M
31/05/2026
$2,40M
;
3
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ID: 36935
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot Rothschild, Rothshild St. / Allenby St

About the complex

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EXCLUSIVITY TOWER - FOR SALE LUXE BOULEVARD ROTHSCHILD 6 750 000,00 Discover this incredible 75 m2 apartment located in the prestigious Meier Tower on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv's most sought-after address. This exceptional property offers high-end features and luxury materials for unparalleled comfort. Characteristics of the apartment : • 75 m2 • 2.5 rooms, including a large living room • Beautiful natural light • Parking included • Storage space • Finishes and luxury materials The tower offers an impressive complex with: • Swimming pool • Fitness Centre • Pool room • Sports hall • Spa Maintenance of the building : 2500 nis per month Arnona: 900 every 2 months Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive towers, offering the comfort and elegance you deserve. Contact us now for more information and to plan a visit! Premium Real Estate

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
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