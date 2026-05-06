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Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique

Netanya, Israel
from
$712,000
01/06/2026
$712,000
31/05/2026
$710,000
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37107
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Nice 2 rooms (1 bedroom + living room) with mirpeset in Soukka. West exposure. Beautiful sea view. Ideal for foot-to-earth or investment. Parking and cellar included. Available immediately. Mamad included.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Netanya, Israel
from
$712,000
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