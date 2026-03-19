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Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,37M
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Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
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ID: 35957
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 61

About the complex

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One of the most private and elegant buildings in the heart of the city. Located on the 4th floor on 5. Property Details: 180 m2 on one level + two balconies of 5 m2 each 3 bedrooms + one office 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms 2 standard underground parking spaces + storage space Option for additional parking space A beautifully designed and fully renovated apartment including: Apparent concrete ceilings Fully equipped kitchen Armani Italia Inland Venetian Stores Ground heating Smart Home Electrical System Custom carpentry and integrated storage throughout the apartment

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,37M
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